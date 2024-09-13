Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 144,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 514,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

