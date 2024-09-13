Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 725,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Enel has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

