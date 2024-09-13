Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 2,467,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,369,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555,445 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

