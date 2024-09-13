ENI (E) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ENI (NYSE: E) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/13/2024 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2024 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2024 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.60 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2024 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2024 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/19/2024 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Eni SpA alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.