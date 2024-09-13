Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $320.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.22. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
