Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $320.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.22. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

