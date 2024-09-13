Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

