Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $28,693.28 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA opened at $14.86 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $552.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 135.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.