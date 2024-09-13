Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) & Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Financial Survey

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Zymeworks has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymeworks and Enveric Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $62.71 million 14.11 -$118.67 million ($1.79) -6.99 Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$17.29 million ($6.41) -0.08

Profitability

Enveric Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Zymeworks and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -179.42% -21.97% -17.26% Enveric Biosciences N/A -260.30% -164.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Zymeworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zymeworks and Enveric Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zymeworks currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Enveric Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,884.52%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Summary

Zymeworks beats Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. It also develops a pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in oncology, including immuno-oncology agents and other therapeutic areas. Zymeworks Inc. has strategic partnerships and collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd.; Celgene Corporation; Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Atreca, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Middletown, Delaware.

About Enveric Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health. The company also focuses on the development of cannabinoid conjugate molecules for the treatment of pain and cancer. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

