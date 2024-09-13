EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.63.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $118.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

