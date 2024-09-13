Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.15 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). Approximately 1,741,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 657,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Equals Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.88. The company has a market cap of £215.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,854.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Equals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.