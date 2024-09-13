Equity Investment Corp Acquires 412,450 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412,450 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.67% of W. P. Carey worth $81,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

