Equity Investment Corp Has $112.04 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,668 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.