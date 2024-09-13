Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Up 12.7%

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41). Approximately 177,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).
Escape Hunt Trading Up 12.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37.
Escape Hunt Company Profile
Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Escape Hunt
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.