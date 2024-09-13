Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $63.75 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,678,637,993 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,685,127,106.792882. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99874309 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $46,433,700.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.