Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.90 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.38 or 0.00031556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $74.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,277.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00568405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00109705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00292791 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00081556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,723,751 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

