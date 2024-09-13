Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider David Deacon Acquires 10,430 Shares of Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider David Deacon bought 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,264.21 ($12,842.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, licensing, and sale of mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Asian countries. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.

