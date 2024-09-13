Evercore ISI Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $335.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $339.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.67.

FDX opened at $286.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.05. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

