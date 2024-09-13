Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.48 million, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.81. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

