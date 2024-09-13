Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 258,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 million, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $95,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

