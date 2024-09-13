Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 652 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.26, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

