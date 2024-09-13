Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 1.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSVN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XSVN opened at $49.37 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

