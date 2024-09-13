Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Five Below by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

