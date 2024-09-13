Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 307,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 3.69% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,636.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 209,524 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 479.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.79 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.