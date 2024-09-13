Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $565.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

