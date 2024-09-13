Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,312 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.