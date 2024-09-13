F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,648,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of F.N.B. worth $214,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.6 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.