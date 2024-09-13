Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) Insider Sells A$100,000.00 in Stock

Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM – Get Free Report) insider George Palatianos sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).
George Palatianos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, George Palatianos bought 16,068 shares of Farm Pride Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,446.12 ($964.08).
Farm Pride Foods Price Performance
About Farm Pride Foods
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farm Pride Foods
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Farm Pride Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farm Pride Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.