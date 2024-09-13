Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) Insider Sells A$100,000.00 in Stock

Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM – Get Free Report) insider George Palatianos sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

George Palatianos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Farm Pride Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, George Palatianos bought 16,068 shares of Farm Pride Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,446.12 ($964.08).

Farm Pride Foods Price Performance

About Farm Pride Foods

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Farm Pride Foods Limited produces, processes, manufactures, and sells eggs and egg products in Australia. It also provides egg products, such as whole eggs, egg white, egg yolk, scrambled eggs, peeled boiled eggs, and fried eggs, as well as egg cartons. The company serves retail, industrial, and food service sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Farm Pride Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farm Pride Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.