Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

