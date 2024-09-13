Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Sells $450,596.16 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $184.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,137,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 63.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

