Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Sells $450,596.16 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $184.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,137,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 63.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Agricultural Mortgage
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.