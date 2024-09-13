Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,688,597 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,773.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,723,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688,597 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $108,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

