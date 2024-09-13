Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,548,912 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.70% of Huntington Bancshares worth $323,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

