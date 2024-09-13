Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $170,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,299,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $8,941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after purchasing an additional 504,275 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.