Federated Hermes Inc. Has $126.46 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $126,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $339.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

