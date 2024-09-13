Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 755,987 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Realty Income worth $113,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.