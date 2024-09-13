Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $139,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $494.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $494.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

