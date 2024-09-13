Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FMN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 28,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

