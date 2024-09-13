Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FMN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 28,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.46.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.
Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.