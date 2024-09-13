FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $286.16 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

