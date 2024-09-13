Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $250.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

