Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Shares Down 7%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 5,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

