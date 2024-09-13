FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in August

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance
Shares of CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. FIBRA Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
