FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in August

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. FIBRA Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

