Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 880 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.53.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21.
About Fidelity Digital Health ETF
The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
