Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 82,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $84.40.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

