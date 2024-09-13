Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FVAL stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $818.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.