Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.67. Approximately 1,067,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,149,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

Get Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter valued at $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 30.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.