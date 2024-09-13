Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. 12,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.