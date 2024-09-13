First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $4.05 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,515,962,448 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,516,962,448.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99930288 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $4,863,462,661.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.