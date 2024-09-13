First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 24.47%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

