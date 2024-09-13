First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 24.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $235.95 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

