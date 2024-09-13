First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

