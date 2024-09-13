First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $102.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
